Severe thunderstorm warning for Temiskaming region

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH

DISTRICT — Environment Canada has issued a statement saying conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms that may be capable of producing strong wind gusts, large hail and heavy rain.

Hazards are 100 km/h wind gusts toonie sized hail risk of a tornado expected this afternoon and evening.

Thunderstorms will develop along a cold front that will move through the province this afternoon and evening. The main threat will be strong winds and hail. However, a tornado will also be possible.

Large hail can damage property and cause injury. Strong wind gusts can toss loose objects, damage weak buildings, break branches off trees and overturn large vehicles. Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads. Water-related activities may be unsafe due to violent and sudden gusts of wind over bodies of water. Lightning kills and injures canadians every year. Remember, when thunder roars, go indoors!

Severe thunderstorm watches are issued when atmospheric conditions are favourable for the development of thunderstorms that could produce one or more of the following: Large hail, damaging winds, torrential rainfall.

Emergency management Ontario recommends that you take cover immediately if threatening weather Approaches.

The following areas are expected to experience this severe weather forecast: