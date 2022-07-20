Severe thunderstorm alert for South Temiskaming

DISTRICT — A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for Temiskaming Shores, Temagami and the Kirkland Lake regions says a weather alert issues from Environment Canada.

Conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms that may be capable of producing strong wind gusts and large hail.

The weather hazards including damaging wind gusts of up to 100 km/h and nickel size hail.

Thunderstorms are ongoing across portions of northeastern Ontario and will continue to push eastward over the next few hours. Another round of thunderstorms is expected to develop this afternoon as a cold front pushes through.

Large hail can damage property and cause injury. Strong wind gusts can toss loose objects, damage weak buildings, break branches off trees and overturn large vehicles. Lightning kills and injures Canadians every year. Remember, when thunder roars, go indoors!

The Office of the Fire Marshal and Emergency Management recommends that you take cover immediately if threatening weather approaches.

For more information: http://www.emergencymanagementontario.ca/english/beprepared/beprepared.html.