Search continuing for suspect

COBALT (Staff)- Police say they were unable to speak with an individual who was reported to be carrying an edged weapon in Cobalt Thursday morning, October 29.

Police report that on October 29 shortly after 10 a.m., officers from the Temiskaming Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a weapons call near First Street in Cobalt.

A heavy police presence including the OPP Emergency Response Team (ERT), OPP Canine (K9) Unit, OPP Aviation Services-Helicopter Section, and the OPP Crime Unit were deployed to assist front-line members.

Further investigation revealed that an individual was walking downtown Cobalt while carrying an edged weapon. The individual left the scene and police were unable to speak with them.

If you have any information regarding this incident or know the whereabouts of the individual, call the OPP at: 1-888-310-1122.

The OPP reminds all members of the public to be aware of their personal safety at all times.