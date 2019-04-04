Search continues for missing man

TEMISKAMING SHORES (Staff) – The search continues for a missing man last seen in Cobalt more than a week ago.

Nicholas Rivard, 21, was last seen March 24 in Cobalt.

Temiskaming Ontario Provincial Police have issued a call for the public’s help in locating him, saying police and his family are concerned for his well-being.

Rivard is described as six feet in height and about 170 pounds in weight. He has brown eyes and medium length, wavy black hair.

Anyone with information regarding Rivard’s whereabouts can call the OPP, at 1-888-310-1122.

Calls can also be made anonymously through Crime Stoppers, at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS). Callers may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $2,000.