Scheduled power outage in New Liskeard area

TEMISKAMING SHORES (Staff) – The lights will be out for about 1,200 residents of the New Liskeard area early Sunday, July 7.

Hydro One says the power outage will enable it to repair a broken insulator, which is needed to put a mobile unit substation into service.

The outage is scheduled to last four hours, beginning at 4:30 a.m.

It’ll affect Hydro One customers in Harris, Kerns, New Liskeard, Dymond, Harley and Hudson.