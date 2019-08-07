Schedule A Day in Farm Country

Plan to take a drive on Saturday through the agricultural heartland of Temiskaming.

The third annual Day in Farm Country features five stops at farms and agricultural enterprises, where visitors can learn about the production of milk, beef, bison, vegetables, field crops and even chickens.

It’s a self-guided driving tour, with local producers opening their doors from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Maps and passports are available at a variety of local businesses. For further information, see www.nofia-agri.com.