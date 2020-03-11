Saturday is Fish On in Elk Lake

Are you looking for some reel fun in Elk Lake this winter?

The Elk Lake Recreation Committee is hosting the 16th annual Elk Lake Fish On Derby on Saturday, March 14, at the Government Dock from 12 to 3 p.m.

The fee to enter for adults is $30 and children pay $5.

In the adult division prizes will be awarded for the heaviest fish with children receiving cash prizes.

Registration gives an angler one pre-drilled hole.

“We have the capacity for 500 holes this year,” said Elk Lake Recreation Committee member Josee Leveille in a telephone interview.

“If people are wondering about a dinner we will be providing a spaghetti supper beginning at 3 p.m. at the Community Centre for $12 per plate.”

There are always great prizes attached to the annual derby that helps to attract anglers from across Northern Ontario.

This year the First Place Prize is an 8’X8’ fish hut valued at $3,000, second prize is a portable ice hut valued at $1,700, third place is a 2.5-horse power Suzuki motor and fourth prize is an ice auger valued at $400.

Leveille said the prizes will be given out at the Community Centre between 4-4:30 p.m.

For more information contact J&S Variety at 705-678-2246.