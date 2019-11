Ho, ho, ho! Children and adults will find something unique at the Haileybury Night of Lights being held Friday, November 15 at 6:45 p.m. Please bring a non-perishable food item for the food bank. In the north of the district, the Englehart Parade of Lights will take place the same nigh, Friday, November 15 t at 7 p.m. with various activities taking place at the Englehart and Area Community Arena Complex.