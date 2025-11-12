Santa to visit Haileybury Night of Lights

TEMISKAMING SHORES — Ho, ho, ho. It is never too early for Santa and Mrs. Claus to make an appearance as the jolly couple are expected to make a showing at this weekend’s Haileybury Night of Lights.

The event takes place on Friday, November 14, beginning at 6:30 p.m. at the Haileybury Cenotaph.

The event features free hot chocolate, a tree lighting and a visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus.

There will be goody bags, horse carriage rides, free public skating at the Shelley Herbert Shea Memorial Arena and students from Ecole St. Croix will be doing a fundraiser.