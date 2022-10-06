Safety message

As the last long weekend of fall approaches, Ontario Power Generation (OPG) is urging outdoors enthusiasts to stay safe.

“Enjoy the scenic beauty Ontario has to offer this holiday weekend but remember that water conditions can quickly change without warning,” said Paul Seguin, OPG vice-president of renewable generation, in a news release.

“Warning signs surrounding our hydroelectric facilities, safety booms, fences and barriers are there for your safety. Stay clear, stay safe this Thanksgiving.”

OPG notes that most hydroelectric facilities are remotely controlled by operators located many kilometres away.

Dams can be opened or operated throughout the day, resulting in strong undertows, turbulence and sudden, powerful gushes of water moving downstream in what was once calm-looking surface water.

It urges the public to obey all warning signs, and respect safety booms, fences and “no trespassing” signs.

OPG operates 66 hydroelectric stations and 241 dams on 24 Ontario river systems.