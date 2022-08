TEMISKAMING SHORES (Staff) — The Rural Youth Mixed Slo-pitch League Gate’s Gala season ending tournament wraps up this weekend (August 18-21).

The teams playing in the 8-10 years and 11-13 yr categories will be running, hitting and having fun at the Dymond Ball Fields and in New Liskeard at the Algonquin Regiment Memorial Park centre field as their summer season of ball comes to an end.