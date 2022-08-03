Rural routes

TEMISKAMING SHORES – What better way to spend a summer Saturday than taking a drive in the country and learning where your food comes from?

The fourth edition of A Day in Farm Country runs August 6. It’s a self-guided, free tour with stops a five agricultural operations in South Temiskaming.

Lunch will be available from the Riverside Farmers’ Market. It will relocate to the former New Liskeard agricultural college for the day to outline its plans – and raise some money – for the revitalization of the heritage barn on the property.

For further about A Day in Farm Country, see the Northern Ontario Farm Innovation Alliance website.