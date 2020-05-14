Road safety work ahead

TEMISKAMING SHORES – As the Victoria Day weekend approaches, police are reminding drivers to keep their focus on the road.

Canada Road Safety Week runs May 12 through 18. It’s a national traffic safety initiative led by Canadian Association of Chiefs of Police.

This year’s campaign focuses on increasing public awareness and compliance with traffic laws relating to the “Big Four” – the leading factors in traffic deaths:

• Driving impaired by alcohol and/or drugs;

• Distracted driving, including texting and inattentive driving;

• Aggressive driving, such as speeding;

• Lack of occupant restraints, such as seatbelts and child seats.

In a news release, the OPP say police are encouraging the public to shift gears and think differently about problematic driving behaviours by broadening their understanding of the rules.

Police are inviting drivers to acknowledge the bad habits they may not have been aware of, and to make changes.