In the foreground are Graham Collingwood, left, and Tiffany Muncaster leading the way on the STATO trail July 28. The cyclists made a cross-country trek for a special ceremony Wednesday in Temiskaming Shores to honour the memory of Muncaster’s stepfather Jeffrey Splinter who, along with his friend Garnett Johnson, were killed in a road cycling accident in 2020. (Staff photo by Sue Nielsen)