The New Liskeard Royal Canadian Legion Branch 33 pipe band, Legion members and friends gathered June 2 to pay tribute at the graveside of Lawrence “Bun” Eckensviller, a World War II veteran and an active member of the Legion until his death on December 14, 2021, at the age of 96. The Legion members were also marking the approach of the 80th anniversary of D-Day when on June 6, 1944, allied forces stormed the Normandy Beach. (LJI photo by Darlene Wroe)