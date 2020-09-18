Register for skating Sept. 18

The New Liskeard and Haileybury figure skating clubs held joint registration nights this week with the final one scheduled for Friday, September 18, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the Don Shepherdson Memorial Arena.
Past skaters are urged to register now as there will be limited spots available due to COVID-19 regulations.
Also, the New Liskeard Skating Club’s fall session of Power Skating starts September 22 for the advanced group and Friday, September 25, for the Junior Group, both from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m.

Call 705-647-8005 for more information.

