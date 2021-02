There is still a chance to catch a prize-winning pickerel and some cold, hard cash in the Rotary Club of Temiskaming Shores and Area Virtual Derby.

The event wraps up Sunday, February 28, and has been taking place since February 12.

All anglers in the Temiskaming district have a chance to participate.

The top prize is 50 percent of the revenues generated from the derby. There are also prizes donated by local merchants.