Reducing the risk on Halloween

OTTAWA (Special) – Halloween’s fun for kids and even the not-so-young, says Health Canada.

But it can also be hazardous.

It offers to following tips to reduce the risk:

Choose costumes and accessories that are less likely to catch on fire, such as those made of nylon or heavyweight polyester.

Pick brightly coloured costumes that can be clearly seen by motorists. Add reflective tape to the costume to increase visibility.

Choose costumes that fit well and can be worn over warm clothing to protect your child against cold and wet weather.

Make sure your costumes, decorations and accessories are not subject to a recall by consulting the Health Canada recall and safety alerts database.

Candles, jack-o-lanterns, lighters and matches are all fire hazards. Use flashlights or battery-operated candles instead.

Keep candles, matches, lighters and other fire hazards in a place that children cannot reach.

Check indoor and outdoor decorative lights for broken or cracked sockets, frayed or bare wires or loose connections. Do not overload extension cords.

Make sure the lights are certified by a recognized organization like the Canadian Standards Association (CSA) or the Underwriters’ Laboratory of Canada (ULC).

Always examine treats and toys that are brought home before giving them to your children.