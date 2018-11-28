RED RIBBONS RETURN

A little red ribbon sends a big message – don’t drive impaired, whether by alcohol or drugs. Representatives of the Temiskaming OPP, paramedics, MADD Temiskaming and Area, and Temiskaming Shores helped kick off the 31st annual Red Ribbon Campaign November 15. The public are encouraged to pick up ribbons and attach them to their vehicles, backpacks and purses as a sign of support for the victims of impaired driving and for sober driving. Pictured above are, from left, the OPP’s Dan Robert, Mark Clattenburg and Jennifer Smith; Annette Neil and Brenda Coe of MADD; paramedic Dave Johnston at the ambulance wheel, the OPP’s Darrin Ringuette, Mayor Carman Kidd, MADD’s David Joy-Morin, and paramedic Tim Cowton. (Staff photo by Diane Johnston)