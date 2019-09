TEMISKAMING SHORES (Staff) – Readers can stock up for the coming winter at the used book sale on now at Riverside Place in New Liskeard.

Proceeds from the sale, organized by the Temiskaming Shores and Area Rotary Club, will go towards a waterfront splash park in New Liskeard. Book buyers need only make a donation.

The sale runs until 8 p.m. today (Monday, September 23) and is on again tomorrow from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.