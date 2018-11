A new real estate office has a prominent place in downtown New Liskeard. Among the well-wishers on hand for the grand opening of RE/MAX Pursuit Realty were representatives of the Temiskaming Shores and Area Chamber of Commerce and city council members. Pictured above are, from left, Councillor Danny Whalen, chamber director Dan Hackett, business owners Perry Wuest and Angela Hunter, Chamber president Jessica Caldwell, MPP John Vanthof, Councillor Jeff Laferriere and Mayor Carman Kidd; back, from left, Chamber secretary Pat Smits, George Kemp and Paul Crombeen, Chamber first vice-president. (Staff Photo)