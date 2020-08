Timiskaming-Cochrane MPP David Ramsay and wife Cathy are seen here on election night in 2007 when he last won re-election. (Staff photo)

TEMISKAMING SHORES (Staff) – Long-time Temiskaming MPP and former cabinet minister David Ramsay is being remembered for a quarter-century of work in the riding and in Ontario. Ontario Liberal leader…

