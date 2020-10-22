Rainfall warning for Northern Ontario

DISTRICT — Environment Canada has issued a rain warning for Northern Ontario, with rain expected at times heavy for tonight and Friday.
Rainfall amounts of 40 to 60 millimetres (mm) are expected. Locally higher amounts are possible in thunderstorms on Friday with rain tapering off Friday evening.This rain is the result of a Colorado Low that will track through parts of northeastern Ontario on Friday.
Localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible.
