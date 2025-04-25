DISTRICT (Staff) – Environment and Climate Change Canada has issued a rainfall warning which is in effect from this evening through Saturday, April 26.

Scattered rain showers today, April 25, will develop into more widespread rain through the night of April 25/26.

Localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible.

The public is advised to watch for possible washouts near rivers, creeks and culverts.

The Ontario Ministry of Natural Resources has also advised people to “exercise special caution around rivers and streams. Spring temperatures along with forecasted precipitation throughout the district are expected to increase melting, resulting in increased runoff and increased levels and flows. Please alert any children under your care to these possible dangers and supervise their activities. Flooding may occur in low-lying areas that are prone to flooding.”