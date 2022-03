Ingrid Corley of the Next Stop Englehart Quilters Guild is pictured here with a quilt created by guild members. She and Ellen Macpherson, not pictured, taught the block pattern to the guild members. Members made blocks and brought them to the meeting, and Corley and Macpherson put the blocks together to make the quilt which was then donated to Victim Services of Temiskaming and District in November 2021. (Supplied photo)