Protests may delay traffic: OPP

TEMISKAMING SHORES (Staff) – Temiskaming OPP are advising motorists to be prepare and be patient as student protests may delay traffic.

In a news release, police say delays may occur between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. as local students take part in a province-wide walkout.

Timiskaming District Secondary School (TDSS) will be protesting off school property, and will be using the sidewalks on Niven Street, in the City of Temiskaming Shores.

Ecole Secondaire Catholique Sainte-Marie (ESCSM) will be assembling on school property, and will be using the sidewalks and the parking lot at Hessle Street, in the City of Temiskaming Shores.

Englehart High School (EHS) students with be assembling off school property and using the parking lot at the arena, on 7thAvenue, in the Town of Englehart.

Protest activities may periodically delay or interrupt the normal flow of traffic in these and surrounding areas.

The OPP’s objective is to maintain the safe flow of traffic and, when delays occur, restore traffic movement in the safest manner possible. The OPP is also working with those who may organize protest events to provide a safe and peaceful opportunity to exercise their lawful rights while minimizing the impact on the traveling public, where possible.

Motorists should check in advance for road advisory information and monitor local media for the latest updates. The OPP appreciates everyone’s cooperation and patience during these events.