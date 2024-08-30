Progress reported on Kirkland Lake 5 fire

In its latest update. the Ontario Ministry of Natural Resources reports that an 890-hectare fire burning about 80 kilometres west of Latchford is being held.

The fire, named Kirkland Lake 5, is located about five kilometres north of Stull Lake and five kilometres southeast of McKee Lake. At the time of the update last night (August 29), fire ranger crews had established a hoseline perimeter and were reported to be making good progress on the fire.

It’s one of 30 active wildland fires in the Northeast, and the only one being held. Of the balance, only one is not under control. Five are under control and 23 are being observed.

The fire hazard is described as primarily low to moderate across the Northeast Region.