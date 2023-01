The first National Ribbon Skirt Day was celebrated in Canada on January 4. At Keepers of the Circle in New Liskeard, all staff wore ribbon skirts in recognition of the day and to show pride in their heritage. From the left are Shakira Polson, Amy Tache, Jennifer Baker, Erin Baker, Heather Wapenisk, Shyanne Polson, Joanne King, Shannon Guppy, Darlene Skani, Pamela Barney, Natalie Tobler, and Jenna Scott. (LJI photo by Darlene Wroe)