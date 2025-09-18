TEMISKAMING SHORES (Staff) – The Timiskaming Health Unit has issued a precautionary boil water advisory for some areas of Dymond Township.

Residents services by the New Liskeard drinking water system in Dymond Township in Crystal Crescent between Colette Street and Zetta court and all of Caroline Court are affected.

The precautionary boil water advisory was issued Thursday, September 18 and will remain in effect until further notice, the Timiskaming Health Unit states.

“This advisory is due to loss of pressure.