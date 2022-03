On hand for the grand opening of Pop’s Cannabis in the Timiskaming Plaza were, from left, Temiskaming Shores economic development officer James Franks, Temiskaming Shores and Area Chamber of Commerce second vice-president Dan Dawson, Mayor Carman Kidd, store manager Ryan Selkirk and cannabis team leads Cheryl Penner, Sarah Svoboda and Nico Chartrand. (Staff photo by Diane Johnston)