Poor air quality warning for Northeastern Ontario Editorial Staff editorial@northernontario.caJuly 14, 2025Happening Now Poor air quality warning due to wildfire smoke DISTRICT — A special air quality statement has been issued for the Temiskaming region due to smoke from wildfires. The Weather Network issued the alert this morning, Monday, July 14, however the warning could extend through Tuesday. “Smoke is causing or expected to cause poor air quality and reduced visibility,” according to the Weather Network. “Westerly winds will continue to bring smoke from forest fires over northern Ontario to the area, causing the air quality to deteriorate. The poor air quality may persist through the day and possibly into Tuesday for some areas.” In addition to the air quality, the region will continue to see warm temperatures hovering around 31C. The warm weather is expected to continue through Wednesday said The Weather Network. Poor air quality warning for Northeastern Ontario was last modified: July 14th, 2025 by Editorial Staff
