Poor air quality continuing

In a recent update, Environment Canada reports that smoke is expected to continue to cause poor air quality and reduced visibility.

High levels of air pollution are due to smoke from ongoing forest fires.

Smoke plumes from active fires in Northwestern Ontario and Eastern Manitoba will continue, resulting in poor air quality today with possible reduced visibilities.

If you or those in your care are exposed to wildfire smoke, consider taking extra precautions to reduce your exposure. Wildfire smoke is a constantly-changing mixture of particles and gases which include many chemicals that can be harmful to your health.

Meanwhile, no active forest fires are reported in the Temiskaming area.