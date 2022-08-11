Police seeking missing individual

ENGLEHART (Staff) – The Ontario Provincial Police – North East Region is seeking assistance in locating Brandon McLaughlin, 28, last seen in Englehart on August 9.
Police state McLaughlin is 5’9″ and 190 pounds with a medium build.
He may be driving a 2010 grey Toyota Tacoma with an Alberta license plate number BYK4776.
Police are asking that if anyone has any information, please call the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122.
