Police seeking help to find missing teen

TEMISKAMING SHORES – Temiskaming OPP are currently searching for 15-year-old Kayne Connelly, who was last seen on October 27 in the area of Dawson Point Road in Temiskaming Shores.

He is described as 6 feet, 2 inches in height, with a slim build, long curly hair and blue eyes.

He was last seen wearing a red winter jacket and carrying a maroon backpack. He may be in the company of an 18-year-old female.

Police and family are concerned for his well-being and are requesting the public’s assistance to help locate him.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Kayne Connelly is urged to contact their local OPP detachment at 1-888-310-1122 or their nearest police authority.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.