Police search in Cobalt

(COBALT, ON) – Police report that on October 29, shortly after 10 a.m., officers from the Temiskaming Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a weapons call near First Street in Cobalt.

Residents are advised to expect a heavy police presence in the area as the OPP Emergency Response Team (ERT), OPP Canine (K9) Unit, OPP Aviation Services-Helicopter Section, and the OPP Crime Unit have been deployed to assist.

OPP is requesting Cobalt residents to stay away from the area and remain inside their residences at this time.

Further information will be released as it becomes available.

Anyone who has any information regarding this incident is urged to call the OPP at: 1-888-310-1122.