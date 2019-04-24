Police investigating death of local man

COLEMAN TOWNSHIP (Staff) — The Temiskaming detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say on April 15, shortly before 2 p.m. they were notified of found human remains in Coleman Township, southeast of Cobalt.

A post mortem was conducted by the Ontario Forensic Pathology Service in Ottawa.

The human remains have been identified as those of Nicholas Rivard, 21, of Haileybury.

He was reported to have last been seen alive in Cobalt on March 24.

The OPP was contacted about his disappearance on March 27.

Police say the investigation remains ongoing with members of the Temiskaming OPP Crime Unit, under the direction of Detective Staff Sergeant Kurtis Fredericks of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch.

The OPP thanked members of the public who assisted during this investigation.

No further details were made available as of The Temiskaming Speaker’s deadline.

Anyone with information relating to this investigation is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or the nearest police authority. Anonymous tips may be sent to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.canadiancrimestoppers.org/tips where a cash reward of up to $2,000 may be awarded.