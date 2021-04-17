Playgrounds will remain open

TORONTO (Staff) – Playgrounds will be remaining open.

The new COVID-29 restrictions in Ontario announced Friday, April 16 had initially included the closing down of playgrounds.

But Ontario Premier Doug Ford has announced a reversal of that decision, meaning children can continue to use area playgrounds this spring.

In a tweet Saturday, April 17, Ford stated, “Our regulations will be amended to allow playgrounds but gatherings outside will still be enforced. Play outside safely. Parents keep your distance and wear masks if you can’t.”