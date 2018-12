The Photografiks Bantam Puckhounds won the North Bay Trappers House League Challenge Cup December 2. The team is, standing from the left, head coach Glenn Corneil, assistant coach Ryan Peters, Matthew Loiselle, Jaxson Loach, Kaiden McKinnon, Phil Goudreault, Scott Corneil, Sam Walker, Ryan Bradley, Alex Herd, assistant coach Geoff Walker, Adrian Thornton, Trevor McKnight, manager/trainer Dan Goudreault, Nathan Taylor and Chase Whyte. Kneeling are Danik Forget and Logan Morlock and lying in front is goalie Jay Peters. (Supplied photo)