The Pedersen Puckhounds won the NOHA Pee Wee A title in Hearst March 3. The team is, in front from the left, goalies Brett Ruddy and Vince Popkie. Middle row, same order, Braden Forget, Zakary Lefebvre, Ryan Miller and Owen Norris. Back row, from the left, Sam Koistinen, Julien Trudel, Will Sloggett, Mason Brownlee, Chase Bigelow, Jack Pollock, Cam Olsen, David Sayeau and Danick Cote. The coaches are Greg Miller, Julien Cote, William Olsen and Bruno Trudel. (Supplied photo)