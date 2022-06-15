PARKING IT IN BELLE VALLÉE

A day in the park at Belle Vallée was fun for everyone. Jada Utas, 8, of New Liskeard (left) and Tallulah Armstrong, 9, of North Cobalt, along with many other kids, spent time on the playground equipment at the park while their parents were enjoying a return of the Casey Township Fire Department annual ball tournament June 10 and 11. Teams included representatives of the Emergency Medical Services, the Ontario Provincial Police, and the fire departments for Englehart, the townships of Armstrong, Casey, Harley and Hudson, and Temiskaming Shores’ stations from Dymond, New Liskeard and Haileybury. (Staff photo by Darlene Wroe)