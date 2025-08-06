Park improvements underway

TEMISKAMING SHORES – Sections of Shaver Park in North Cobalt and Farr Park in Haileybury will be closed as work to upgrade the venues continues.

At Shaver Park, the rink surface and entrance are being paved. In the meantime, the City of Temiskaming Shores says the public can still access the playground and basketball court.

At Farr Park, work is underway to remove and replace sections of the paved walkway near the concession area, as well as expand the basketball court and complete maintenance of the parking lot.

The city said access to the sports fields and tennis/pickleball courts is still available.

The work is expected to be completed by August 15.