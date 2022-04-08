Outbreak prompts visitor restrictions at BRH

Blanche River Health has brought back visitor restrictions following COVID-19 outbreaks at its Englehart and Kirkland Lake hospital sites.

All in-patient visits by essential care partners have been suspended until further notice, with the exception of visits to patients who are under end-of-life care; who are critically ill and awaiting transfer to another facility; or who are under the age of 18.

Essential care partners who are permitted to visit must wear full protective personal equipment and complete a rapid antigen test.

No visitation will be permitted for patients who have a confirmed or suspected case of COVID-19.

For COVID-10 updates from Blanche River Health, see www.blancheriverhealth.ca.