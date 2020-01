A $150,000 grant from the Ontario Trillium Foundation has left the splash pad project less than $50,000 short of its goal. Seen above with an artist’s rendering of the new venue are, from left, Temiskaming Shores Mayor Carman Kidd, Councillor Mike McArthur, and Bruce McMullan, chair of the joint city-Rotary Club committee spearheading the project. (Staff photo by Diane Johnston)