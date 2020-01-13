OSSTF announces one-day strike Wednesday

Happening Now

Rotating strikes by the Ontario Secondary School Teachers’ Federation (OSSTF) have reached the Temiskaming area.

The OSSTF announced late last week that its members will withdraw services at a number of school boards – including District School Board Ontario North East and the Conseil scolaire catholiques des Grandes Rivières – on Wednesday, January 15.

As a result, the two boards have announced that they will close all their schools, both elementary and secondary, on that day.

OSSTF announces one-day strike Wednesday was last modified: January 13th, 2020 by Editorial Staff

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *