TEMISKAMING OPP WARNS DRIVERS TO STAY OFF THE BLANCHE RIVER
(EVANTUREL TOWNSHIP, ON) – On February 27, 2022 shortly before 11:30 a.m., members of the Temiskaming Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) and the Englehart and Area Fire Department responded to a call for a landslide on the Blanche River in the Township of Evanturel.
Further investigation revealed that a residence had partially collapsed as a result of the landslide. The hydro company attended and turned the power off to the home. No one was injured as a result of the slide.
The Temiskaming OPP is warning snowmobilers and members of the public to stay off the Blanche River between Walter’s Line and the Evanturel-Marter Boundary Road. Due to the river bank collapse, the water flow and ice stability have been affected in this area.
OPP warn to stay off Blanche River
OPP warn to stay off Blanche River was last modified: February 28th, 2022 by