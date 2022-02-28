OPP warn to stay off Blanche River

TEMISKAMING OPP WARNS DRIVERS TO STAY OFF THE BLANCHE RIVER

(EVANTUREL TOWNSHIP, ON) – On February 27, 2022 shortly before 11:30 a.m., members of the Temiskaming Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) and the Englehart and Area Fire Department responded to a call for a landslide on the Blanche River in the Township of Evanturel.

Further investigation revealed that a residence had partially collapsed as a result of the landslide. The hydro company attended and turned the power off to the home. No one was injured as a result of the slide.

The Temiskaming OPP is warning snowmobilers and members of the public to stay off the Blanche River between Walter’s Line and the Evanturel-Marter Boundary Road. Due to the river bank collapse, the water flow and ice stability have been affected in this area.