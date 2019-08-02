OPP TO FOCUS ON THE “MOVE OVER” LAW THIS LONG WEEKEND

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) will start another summer traffic campaign on August 2 ending August 5, 2019, for the Civic Day Long Weekend. With the increase in traffic on the long weekend, officers will be patrolling the highways focusing on the “move over” law to reduce the incidents of injuries and deaths to police officers, fire fighters, EMS personnel, tow truck drivers and the public.

There will be zero tolerance enforcement of the “move over” legislation, included but not limited to:

Section 159(2) of the Highway Traffic Act (HTA) – Fail to slow down and proceed with caution for emergency vehicle or tow truck;

Section 159(3) of the HTA – Fail to move into another lane for emergency vehicle or tow truck – if safe to do so; and

Section 159(1)(a) of the HTA – Fail to stop on right for emergency vehicle.

Members of the North East Region OPP laid 180 charges in 2018, and so far in 2019 laid 53 charges, in relation to the “move over” law.



Please drive safe this holiday weekend.