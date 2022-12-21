OPP seeks public assistance in locating a missing person

(TEMAGAMI) – On December 20, 2022, at approximately 4:48 p.m., members from the Temiskaming Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a missing person from a residence on Bayview Lane in Temagami.

Police are requesting the public’s assistance in locating, Chantal Desjardins, 44, who was last seen on Tuesday, December 20, around 4:15 p.m., when she left a residence on Bayview Lane on foot in an unknown direction.

Desjardins was last seen wearing black jeans and a white and black long sleeve shirt. When she left the residence, she was carrying a reusable shopping bag.

She is described as:

5-foot, 7-inches (170cm) tall

Medium build

Shoulder length black hair that was tied up

Brown eyes

Police and family are concerned for her well-being and are asking the public’s assistance to help locate her.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Chantal Desjardins is urged to contact their OPP detachment at 1-888-310-1122 or their nearest police authority.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit information online at www.ontariocrimestoppers.org/tips where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.