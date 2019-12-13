OPP SEEKING ASSISTANCE TO IDENTIFY SUSPECT

(ENGLEHART, ON) – On December 9, 2019, the Temiskaming Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a call for a fail to remain in the Town of Englehart, Ontario.

An unknown commercial motor vehicle (CMV) was travelling near the intersection of Railroad and Second Street, when the CMV struck a stop sign and knocked it over. The suspect vehicle, then struck the metal casing around a nearby telephone pole and fled the area.

There were no injuries as a result of the collision.

Police are asking anyone with information about the collision to please come forward by contacting the OPP Detachment at 1-888-310-1122 or your local police authority.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477(TIPS), where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.