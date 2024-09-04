OPP SEARCHING FOR MISSING TEEN

(TUDHOPE TOWNSHIP, ON) – Police continue the search for missing teen.

On September 2, 2024, at approximately 9:45 p.m., the Temiskaming Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) received a report of a missing 43-year-old and 14-year-old in Tudhope Township. They had gone for a walk in the bush and failed to return to their camp.

The 43-year-old was located in good health on September 3, 2024.

The OPP Emergency Response Team (ERT), OPP Canine Unit, OPP Aviation Services, OPP Remotely Piloted Aircraft System (RPAS), and the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre (JRCC) have conducted searches of the area and have not located the 14-year-old male.

The 14-year-old was last seen by the 43-year-old on September 3, 2024 and was wearing shorts, a blue t-shirt, and Crocs.

The public can expect a heavy police presence in the area as the search continues.