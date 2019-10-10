OPP looking to keep the roads safe on Thanksgiving weekend

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) will start the annual Operation Impact traffic campaign this long weekend. From October 11 to October 14, 2019, officers will be specifically targeting the “Big 4” offences to reduce injuries and deaths on Ontario’s roads and trail systems.

The “Big Four” consists of alcohol/drug impaired, speeding, distracted driving, and lack of occupant restraints. These high-risk behaviours account for the majority of motor vehicle collision fatalities and are completely preventable.



There will be zero tolerance enforcement of, but not limited to:

Section 128/172(1) of the Highway Traffic Act (HTA) – Speeding/stunt;

Section 106(2) of the HTA – Driver – Fail to properly wear seatbelt;

Section 78.1(1) of the HTA – Drive – hand-held communication device; and

Section 158(2) of the HTA – Commercial vehicle – follow too closely.

So far in 2019, the members of the Temiskaming detachment of the OPP have investigated approximately 300 collisions involving motor vehicles, off road vehicles and motorized snow vehicles of which one involved a fatal and 43 others involved injuries. 39 of the collisions were speed related, seven were impaired related, 85 were inattentive related and six were not wearing a seatbelt or a helmet.



Make this holiday weekend memorable for the right reasons; please drive safe.